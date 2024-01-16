La Jefa Empanadas
Empanada Flavors
- La Romana
Pastry dough filled with seasoned soy plant-based protein & cheese.$5.95
- Punta Cana
Pastry dough filled with seasoned Plant-based protein & cheese.$5.95
- San Juan
Pastry dough filled with seasoned vegetables & cheese.$5.95
- Ponce
Pastry dough filled with sweet plantains & cheese.$4.95
- Samana
Pastry dough filled with sweet guava & cheese.$4.95
Meals
- Colonial
Large pastry dough filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, maduros and a side sauce. Cheese is optional.$10.95
- Puerto Plata
Bowls served with your choice of protein, rice, beans, salad, maduros or tostones, cheese and one sauce selection. GF option.$10.95
- El Yunque
Taste the whole truck! Sample every item on the truck!$84.95